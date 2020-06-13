County Extends Beach Closure to Imperial Beach, Citing Tijuana Sewage Runoff

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has extended the existing beach water-contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary, and water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the border north to the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

Imperial Beach did reopen its beach on April 27 when the county allowed it but people could not go in the water due to the pollution. In May, the shoreline had reopened.

The impacted shoreline includes Border Field State Park, Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach Shorelines.

Both United States and Mexican officials announced separate plans June 9 to upgrade Tijuana River wastewater facilities.

The international river has been a longtime problem for residents of Imperial Beach and Tijuana, as sewage and trash from the river have spilled into the Pacific Ocean for decades, often closing beaches near the border and damaging natural habitats along the river.