County COVID-19 Data Illustrates San Diego's Case Surge

San Diego County reported another startling daily COVID-19 caseload Monday -- 1,012 cases out of 10,125 reported tests for a 10% daily positivity rate.

The daily numbers, coupled with weekly, more in-depth data the county last updated on Wednesday, show COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. The charts also illustrate the post-reopening COVID-19 surge experienced in San Diego and across the country.

Through the 30 days leading up to July 27, COVID-19 confirmed hospitalizations increased 274% and ICU admissions increased 116%.

Data released by San Diego County public health officials on July 28, 2021, shows a spike in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated. NBC 7's Melissa Adan shares the latest details.

The data also shows how COVID-19 transmission slowed and case numbers leading up to June 15 mirrored the early days of the pandemic when far fewer people were being tested. Then, the surge started.

From mid-May to mid-June, weekly COVID-19 case totals were in the mid to low 500s. From July 18-24, 4,770 cases were reported, following 2,853 the previous week and 1,309 the week before that.

San Diego County reported 85 community outbreaks in April, then 52 in May and 20 in June (its lowest since June 2020). Through most of July, 70 community outbreaks accounting for more than 400 cases were on the books.

The coronavirus is having a much stronger impact on the unvaccinated, according to the numbers. Since March 1, 93.3% of reported COVID-19 cases, 98% of COVID-related hospitalizations and 94% of deaths by the disease were among unvaccinated people.

Also concerning is that 78% of the county's hospital bed capacity is in use. At 80%, the system begins to strain and county public health officials may consider implementing restrictions in the name of public health, like capacity limits at restaurants, indoor mask mandates, or something more limiting.

San Diego County is currently following the latest guidance from the CDC in recommending the universal wearing of masks by both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in indoor public settings.

"The rate of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County is rated 'high' by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," county officials said in a statement. "New research reveals the delta variant is much more transmissible and expected to lead to a growing number of cases in vaccinated individuals while primarily striking the unvaccinated."