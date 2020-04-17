County, City of SD Launch Advisory Group Focused on Economic Reactivation

City and county elected officials announced the creation of an advisory group that will develop strategies for an eventual phased re-opening of San Diego's economy, which has been largely shuttered due to COVID-19-related public health orders.

The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group will begin meeting Monday to develop a framework for reopening the region for business once it is deemed safe.

The group will consist of local "civic and business leaders,'' representing a variety of industries that can advise how best to safely reopen for business, and how to have the local economy thrive in a business environment so largely affected by COVID-19.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the advisory group was bi-partisan, and bi-national with input from representatives from Tijuana, Mexico.

County Supervisor and Board Chairman Greg Cox announced the launch of the San Diego Economic Recovery Group that is charged with preparing the region for economic reactivation and recovery, reports NBC 7's Claudette Stefanian.

City and county officials are working with San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation to form the group, which will submit recommendations to regional leaders in conjunction

with guidance from public health officials.

Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber represents around 300,000 employees and more than 2,500 businesses, most of which are small businesses.

“I want to personally thank all of our small businesses. You’re the backbone of our economy, our neighborhoods, and our community. We can’t wait for the days you open your doors again," Sanders said.

City and regional representatives did not make any estimates as to when the region would reopen to regular business.

"This group will not be focusing on the when, but more on the how,'' San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said. "We can't afford to blindly rush into this. We will only reopen when we are convinced that doing so will not endanger more lives.''