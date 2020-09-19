County Business Owners Brace Themselves for Tighter Restrictions

As San Diego County is poised to move to the more restrictive purple tier in the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system, local businesses are bracing for yet another change that will impact their livelihoods.

Here’s a sneak peak of my report on businesses dealing with ever changing state guidelines. Look at the hard work Bowlegged BBQ in Mt Hope has done to create a great indoor vibe - only to be forced to move outdoors. Complete report after the hockey game on #NBC7. (Go Stars!) pic.twitter.com/vYtzDb2t4x — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) September 20, 2020

“It’s nerve-racking. There have been some sleepless nights because of the uncertainty of how do we face this, how do we deal with this," said Carlos Stance, owner of Bowlegged BBQ in Mt. Hope.

Stance and his sibling’s opened the restaurant in November 2018. Part of the appeal of the restaurant is its vibrant indoor dining experience.

The walls are lined with photographs and album artwork of Rock n’ Roll and Rhythm and blues artists ranging from Jimi Hendrix to the Jackson 5. There are statues and colorful cultural artwork adorns the walls.

And then, everything changed.

“Initially, before the COVID, everyone wanted to sit inside, and when we had to go to takeout only, that affected our business to a certain degree, and as we evolved to outside seating we had to transform our inside to try to make the outside, compliment what the inside was about,” said Stance.

Stance and his family have spent at least $10,000 for outdoor upgrades. He considers himself lucky for several reasons. He has the room to set up tables outdoors and his loyal customers have been extremely supportive.

“Although it’s not the way we want it to be, and it’s a moving target, we’re continuing to make improvements outside. Our customers have been the best in the world. So, thank you to all of our customers who have been patient with us and supportive of us,” said Stance.

As for looming tighter restrictions, Stance says he has extreme empathy for all business owners. He’s asking customers for their continued support.

“Be patient with the restaurants because the ones that I go to, the ones that I know, are really working hard to try to make sure that we stay open and we’re following all the guidelines, whatever they might be,” said Stance.