Mt. Hope

County Business Owners Brace Themselves for Tighter Restrictions

Roller Coaster restrictions challenge business owners trying to keep up with yet another round of change

By Artie Ojeda

Bowlegged BBQ
Artie Ojeda

As San Diego County is poised to move to the more restrictive purple tier in the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system, local businesses are bracing for yet another change that will impact their livelihoods.

“It’s nerve-racking. There have been some sleepless nights because of the uncertainty of how do we face this, how do we deal with this," said Carlos Stance, owner of Bowlegged BBQ in Mt. Hope.

Stance and his sibling’s opened the restaurant in November 2018. Part of the appeal of the restaurant is its vibrant indoor dining experience.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 286 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Reported

camp pendleton 1 hour ago

Forward Rate of 220-Acre Fire Stopped at Camp Pendleton, Poses No Threat

The walls are lined with photographs and album artwork of Rock n’ Roll and Rhythm and blues artists ranging from Jimi Hendrix to the Jackson 5. There are statues and colorful cultural artwork adorns the walls.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

And then, everything changed.

“Initially, before the COVID, everyone wanted to sit inside, and when we had to go to takeout only, that affected our business to a certain degree, and as we evolved to outside seating we had to transform our inside to try to make the outside, compliment what the inside was about,” said Stance.

Stance and his family have spent at least $10,000 for outdoor upgrades. He considers himself lucky for several reasons. He has the room to set up tables outdoors and his loyal customers have been extremely supportive.

“Although it’s not the way we want it to be, and it’s a moving target, we’re continuing to make improvements outside. Our customers have been the best in the world. So, thank you to all of our customers who have been patient with us and supportive of us,” said Stance.

As for looming tighter restrictions, Stance says he has extreme empathy for all business owners. He’s asking customers for their continued support.

“Be patient with the restaurants because the ones that I go to, the ones that I know, are really working hard to try to make sure that we stay open and we’re following all the guidelines, whatever they might be,” said Stance.

San Diego County Close to More Restrictive Purple Tier, But Not There Yet

This article tagged under:

Mt. HopeCovid-19small businessBowlegged BBQ
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us