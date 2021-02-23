County Adds 2 New Vaccination Clinics — in Lemon Grove and Otay Mesa

San Diego County has added two new vaccination sites to its network of inoculation centers-- one in Lemon Grove and another in Otay Mesa -- each able to administer about 500 doses a day.

The Otay Mesa vaccination clinic at the Border View Family YMCA (2601 Arey Dr.) opened Tuesday morning. It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The site will start with about 500 available appointments a day but has the ability to expand to 1,000 appointments daily in the future, county officials said.

San Diego County public health officials said the site at the Lemon Grove Community Center (3146 School Lane) will open on Sunday. Then, it will be open on Sundays and Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Once fully operational, the Lemon Grove location will be able to administer about 500 doses a day.

The vaccination clinics will follow county protocols and administer doses only to those in Phase 1, Tiers 1-3, which are medical professionals, and those 65 and older, which fall under the Phase 1B, Tier 1 category. Appointments can be made through the state-run MyTurn website, which can be found on the county website here.

The Otay Mesa location is the only county-run vaccination site offering both first and second doses amid a shortage of Moderna doses due to winter weather in the midwest that forced shipment delays.

The shortage shut down the large Petco Park vaccination super station, which only distributes the Moderna vaccine, for four days. It reopened Tuesday but only for those seeking their second dose of the vaccine. Hundreds of appointments were pushed back as a result.

It was the second time the Petco Park vaccine site had closed, with another shipment delay prompting it to close the first time.

Other sites, mainly those who offer the Moderna vaccine in some capacity, had to limit distribution of the vaccine to only those seeking their second doses.

The delayed shipment was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

San Diego County has administered more than 742,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and just over 193,000 people have been fully vaccinated, accounting for about 6.7% of the population.