Councilman, Psychologist Host Virtual Mental Health Town Hall

Experts say the stress and anxiety during the pandemic will likely cause mental health issues among our essential workers, the unemployed, and maybe even our families.

As California moves into phase 2 of the reopening plan, the economic aftermath will take time to get through. But what about the mental health impacts from this pandemic?

Clinical psychologist Dr. David Folsom and San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward hosted a virtual town hall Monday to discuss the signs to look for and how to get help.

"Obviously unemployment has just exponentially skyrocketed and we have so many neighborhood businesses and other individuals who have been laid off and are facing quite an uncertainty with little or no savings,” said Ward.

“One of the most important things is recognizing that you’re feeling more anxious or you’re feeling a little more depressed because of this,” said Folsom.

While the signs or symptoms can be wide-ranging, they include insomnia, irritability, anxiety attacks or having difficulty relaxing, according to Folsom.

“The important thing really is to reach out and ask for some help and take those steps that you need rather than sit there and quietly feel overwhelmed and suffer,” said Folsom.

Dealing with a new normal can mean juggling working from home, homeschooling or any major change in your day to day.

“Sometimes just putting limits on how much you’re working so you can maintain the other parts of life that are really important. Whether that’s exercise, contact with friends, or eating good food," said Folsom.

Another suggestion discussed was thinking and actively planning for future travel, which can give you something to look forward to. And lastly, Folsom suggested, give yourself some credit and compassion.

"Don’t be so hard on yourself if things didn’t go quite the way you wanted them to with the school work and other things, because it’s really hard right now,” said Folsom.