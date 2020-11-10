Councilman Cate To Unveil Nearly 200 New Parking Spaces in Convoy District

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate will unveil 190 new parking spaces in the congested Convoy District in Kearny Mesa Tuesday before the City Council reviews that neighborhood's community plan.

"If you've been to the Convoy District, you know that finding a parking space can be extremely challenging,'' Cate said.

"My office has unwaveringly supported the small businesses in this hub for Asian cuisine and culture. To ensure this community project came to fruition, we spent countless days working side-by-side with business owners to ensure they were included in this process. Angled parking is the tip of the iceberg for the entire Kearny Mesa Community Plan process."

Kearny Mesa was founded in 1937. Over the past eight decades, the commercially and industrially dense neighborhood has transformed into an iconic San Diego community, featuring the Convoy District, which recently formed a "Pan Asian Cultural District."

Cate, in June of 2016, began the process of implementing angled parking in the Convoy District at the community's request. Two years later during his State of the District address, he announced the installation of 200 angled parking spaces would immediately begin.

A total of 190 angled parking spaces have been added in the neighborhood, including 45 on Dagget Street, 80 on Vickers Street and 65 on Opportunity Road.

The existing community plan for Kearny Mesa has not been updated since 1992. For the past two years, the San Diego's Planning Department has led the Kearny Mesa Community Plan update to determine how Kearny Mesa will develop in the future. The City Council will consider updating the plan at its Tuesday meeting.