Could Balboa Park's Starlight Bowl return?

San Diego is looking for organizations or individuals interested in bringing the historic and famed Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park back to life, issuing a request for proposals for the open-air amphitheater's lease Friday.

The 3,600-seat amphitheater, which last saw a production in 2010, was constructed in 1935 by the Ford Motor Company as a showcase for Ford vehicles during the 1935-36 California Pacific International Exposition.

Any interested parties must show how they will renovate, rehabilitate, operate, finance and maintain the historic property.

"Many longtime San Diegans have cherished memories of the Starlight Bowl and have wanted to see it restored," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "We are excited to invite proposals that will breathe new life into this iconic venue. Revitalizing the Starlight Bowl not only honors our past but also helps build a more dynamic future for Balboa Park."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In 2022, San Diego received $500,000 in federal community project funding to rehabilitate existing bathroom facilities, as well as make Americans with Disabilities Act enhancements throughout the venue.

Originally called the Ford Bowl, in 1945, the San Diego Civic Light Opera was founded and began operating the Starlight Bowl with musical performances, choirs and symphonies for more than 50 years. In 2018, the city entered into an agreement with the nonprofit organization Save Starlight to manage the amphitheater.

The amphitheater features a plaster-clad shell covering the stage area and containing the dressing rooms and storage areas. It also houses a box office, concessions and offices. The city is asking for proposals to include ideas to "better incorporate the property's physical structures into the overall architectural design of Balboa Park," a city statement read.

"From theater productions to large entertainment acts, the Starlight Bowl has served as a memorable place for families and friends to enjoy outdoor events for decades," said Economic Development Director Christina Bibler. "We look forward to working with an organization or individual to revive the amphitheater so we can continue offering those experiences, create good-paying jobs and provide cultural opportunities and experiences for San Diegans and visitors."

According to the city, when selecting a lessee, city staff will consider the proposer's experience and qualifications to operate an open-air amphitheater, their financial capability, a detailed operating plan and proposed renovations, an oral presentation and an interview. The exact terms of the lease will be negotiated after a proposal is selected.

The Request for Proposals can be accessed through the city's website. Proposals must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Nov. 14.