Costco Food Court Soon to Be Exclusive for Members

The food court is best known for its quick and inexpensive eats

By Brooke Dawson

71074973TB005_Costco_Report
Getty Images

If you want to continue getting snacks from Costco’s food court, you’ll soon be required to have a membership.

Beginning mid-March, only members will be able to access the Costco food court for fast and inexpensive eats. Costco’s menu includes pizza, sandwiches and a variation of sweets, and also offers members a hot dog combo that comes with a drink for the cost of $1.50.

If you want to keep enjoying the food court deals, the cost of a membership starts at $60 annually. Costco did not specify when in March the rule will be enforced.

The change does not affect the store’s policy in welcoming non-members to purchase alcohol and use its pharmacy.

