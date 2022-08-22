Corrections Officers Search for Man Who Left San Diego Community Re-Entry Program

Corrections officers in San Diego are searching for a former inmate that left a rehabilitation facility in San Diego early Monday morning.

Joseph Vidrios, left the San Diego Male Community Re-entry Program facility without authorization around 12:22 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Officials did not disclose the location of the re-entry facility.

Vidrios, 21, walked away from the facility, according to officials.

The CDCR's Correctional Safety Office said they notified local law enforcement agencies as they look for Vidrios. He's described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 178 pounds, according to the CDCR.

Vidrios was originally convicted for second-degree robbery and assault with a firearm. He has also been a part of the re-entry facility since June 2021, according to authorities.

Authorities are asking that if anyone has any information on Vidrios whereabouts to call 911.