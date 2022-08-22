San Diego Male Community Re-entry Program

Corrections Officers Search for Man Who Left San Diego Community Re-Entry Program

Authorities ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts come forward and immediately contact the police

By Mackenzie Stafford

Police are searching for Joseph Vidrios, after he left the San Diego Male Community Reentry Program, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Corrections officers in San Diego are searching for a former inmate that left a rehabilitation facility in San Diego early Monday morning. 

Joseph Vidrios, left the San Diego Male Community Re-entry Program facility without authorization around 12:22 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Officials did not disclose the location of the re-entry facility.

Vidrios, 21, walked away from the facility, according to officials.

The CDCR's Correctional Safety Office said they notified local law enforcement agencies as they look for Vidrios. He's described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 178 pounds, according to the CDCR.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vidrios was originally convicted for second-degree robbery and assault with a firearm. He has also been a part of the re-entry facility since June 2021, according to authorities.

Authorities are asking that if anyone has any information on Vidrios whereabouts to call 911. 

This article tagged under:

San Diego Male Community Re-entry ProgramCalifornia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us