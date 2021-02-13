San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

Corporate Jet Goes Off Runway at Montgomery Airport in Kearny Mesa

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Plane Crash Montgomery Field
NBC 7

A corporate jet ran off the runway possibly suffering landing gear failure at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa Saturday, fire officials said.

At around 11:40 a.m., the jet ran off the runway possibly suffering landing gear failure and landed on its belly, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

No injuries were reported.

A total of 32 fire personnel were assigned to the crash, including an airport crash rig, two hazmat teams, one fire engine, a medic and one battalion chiefs, according to a fire incident log.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

