Coronavirus Concerns on San Diego Public Transportation

As cases of coronavirus increase in the United States, some who rely on public transportation to get around said they were thinking about potential contamination.

During busy times of the day or during special events, San Diego trolley riders are in close contact with other riders: hands sharing poles and railings.

Janet Delair, a Scripps Ranch resident, takes the trolley into downtown every 6 weeks to get her haircut.

“I am not going to touch anything on the trolley while I am on it that’s for sure," Delair said.

Paul Jablonski, the head of Metropolitan Transit System, said everything the public touches on trolleys and buses including seats and handrails are cleaned everyday with products recommend by the Centers for Disease Control.

He said 65 employees are dedicated to the MTS's cleaning efforts. It's a stepped-up effort that isn't new. It started in 2017 with the Hepatitis A outbreak.

“We are very vigilant about it. We started this heightened cleaning back when the Hep A issue happened in San Diego and it worked out so well, we've just continued it on, but it is a heightened level of cleaning," Jablonski told NBC 7.

Jablonski said it's not just the 800 buses and trolleys that are cleaned, but ticket vending machines and waiting areas in 55 stations as well.

For most people, the threat of coronavirus is not deterring them from riding public transportation, especially those who depend on it everyday, like Madeline Robinson. The Kearny Mesa resident and student does not own a car.

“I feel like some people are over panicking," Robinson said.

Andrea Cameron from Spring Valley took her young son for a trolley ride to Seaport Village for his birthday.

“I am not worried about it, I am aware about it and glad that I am, but I don’t feel fear," Cameron told NBC 7. "We’re washing our hands and being extra cautious and aware of where we are putting our hands that's all I can do.”