Coronado Teen Hero Awarded Girl Scout's ‘Medal of Honor'

A local Girl Scout was the recipient of a pair of rare honors for helping to save her neighbor's life.

Back in July, Coronado High School senior Nevaeh Henrich called 911 and performed the Heimlich maneuver when her neighbor, Frances Rogers, a San Diego attorney, began choking.

On Wednesday, Nevaeh was presented with one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting, the medal of honor. She also got a visit from Coronado City Councilman Mike Donovan at the Girl Scouts San Diego Balboa Campus.

"For her lifesaving action [the city of Coronado has] declared July 17, 2021, as Neveah Henrich day," Donovan told the assembly

According to the Girl Scouts, there have only been four medals of honor, including Neveah's, awarded in San Diego and Imperial counties in the past 10 years.

"A lot of people have been calling me a hero, but I also don't personally feel like a hero because I feel I just sort of did what anyone would have done in that situation," Neveah said, "but I'm very honored to have been given this."

In addition to performing the lifesaving technique on Rogers, Nevaeh "called 911 and directed first responders to the home," officials said.