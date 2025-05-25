Coronado shoreline closed again because of new sewer contamination

As of Saturday, there is again no swimming allowed in the ocean along the Coronado shoreline. The County extended the closures which already included Imperial Beach and the Silver Strand.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A press release from the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality stated that "the Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters. Beach goers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness."

Kim Stamper drove from Tucson with her son, daughter-in-law and their three kids, early Sunday morning. Google directed them to Imperial Beach where they saw the signs warning of sewage and chemical contaminated water.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“(It is) a little sad. The kids would have loved to have gotten in the water a little more than just our feet. But, it's alright. It is a little cold," Stamper said.

M.G. Perez M.G. Perez

This was the first-time ever for any of Stamper's family members to see the Pacific Ocean. Her grandchildren include Jesse James Bagnell, 5, who was looking for crabs on the beach with his father, Cody Bagnell.

“He loves it. As you can see, he’s a water bug," Bagnell told NBC 7. "He's running around in the waves and falling over. It doesn’t bother him a bit. He probably wishes we lived here," he said.

There was not a heavy stench in the air, Sunday, as there has been in the past. The County has extended the ocean water closures until more samples can be taken and testing on the water has been done.

An advisory remains in effect for the San Luis Rey River Outlet, North Cove Vacation Isle, La Jolla Cove, and La Jolla Children’s Pool. Those coastal areas have reported bacteria levels that exceed state health standards. The advisory warns that swimming in those water may cause illness.

At Mission Beach, the water was safe for swimming this holiday weekend. Although, lifeguards warned of heavy rip tides and seven-foot swells. The ocean water is expected to warm over the next several weeks leading to the Fourth of July holiday. Warmer water attracts sting rays.

Sting rays injure the most people on average at beaches according to Chris Lowe, Ph.D., who is Lab Director at Cal State Long Beach. "Across Southern California there are over 10,000 injuries per year from swimmers who are stung," said Lowe. "They're near the shore looking for food. That's why it's best to swim and surf at beaches that are guarded," he added.

M.G. Perez M.G. Perez

Alice Melendez and her granddaughters were not worried about contaminated water or sting rays. They traveled to Mission Beach, this weekend, from their home in Arizona.

They also were not concerned with the morning May Gray as they hunted for sea shells on the shore.

“(None of that) matters because my dream has come true (this weekend). My grandmother took me every summer to the beach to collect beautiful sea shells. Now I'm doing for my grand children," Melendez said.