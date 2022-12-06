Coronado Public Library Releases New Scan-and-Go Service to Check Out Books

Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have the option to use their smartphone instead of a library card to check out books, the space announced on Sunday.

Thanks to a collaboration with developer Bibliotheca, readers can check out the books they desire and leave the library without hassle or setting off any alarms. Using the Cloud Library app, patrons can slowly scan the back cover of books to check out.

The app works by using near field communication (NFC) technology, according to the library. Library-goers can also use the Cloud Library app to view more than 2,000 streaming movies or check out one of the 250,000 eBooks available.

“We are constantly exploring new ways to improve the customer experience and with this technology, we are leading the field in maximizing convenience for our patrons,” Shaun Briley, Coronado Library Director, said in a statement.

Multiple accounts can be linked to the app on a single phone, so members of the same household can use it in lieu of a library card.

According to the library, the new scan-and-go service is now available