Coronado PD Investigating Reports of Man Inappropriately Touching Women

The suspect is being described as a man in his mid-20s, police said

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The Coronado Police Department is investigating reports of a man inappropriately touching two women on Monday in Coronado.

The first incident occurred in the parking lot located at 1333 Orange Ave. around 1:15 p.m. The second crime happened in the 1100 block of Alameda Blvd. near Olive Ave. at around 2:15 p.m., Coronado police said.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, or have surveillance cameras in the area, contact Detective Amy Beebe at (619) 522-7356.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

