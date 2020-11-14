Coronado Mayor Launches Petition For California to Reevaluate Reopening Plan

The Mayor of Coronado is calling on the state of California to re-evaluate its reopening plan. Mayor Richard Bailey said restrictions associated with the purple tier aren’t targeting the root of the problem and are only hurting business owners and their employees.

San Diego County fell into the state’s purple tier this week after a steady increase in cases. It’s the state’s most restrictive tier and prohibits indoor operations for some businesses like; restaurants, gyms, places of worship and museums. Many business owners have been struggling through the pandemic and some are feeling even more discouraged now.

“We’re using everything we can to stay open. We’re following protocol, so yeah, it hurts a little,” said Elia Soltero. She’s a manager at Miguel’s Cocina in Coronado and said she’s worried about business moving outdoors only, again.

“It affects us big time!” said Soltero.

“As their representative, that’s my job, is to speak up on their behalf , to call for better policy that protects their right to earn a living, keep food on the table for their family and a roof over their head, while also at the same time recognizing that we are in a pandemic, so we do need to have precautions in place to mitigate the risk and protect those who are vulnerable, and I think we can do that, but the current policy is lacking,” said Bailey. Which is why he said he decided to launch a petition.

“The purpose of this petition is really to help build a coalition of affected business owners and employees to call upon the state of California for a better, more nuanced policy,” explained Bailey.

Bailey pointed at recent data released from the county about COVID-19 exposure settings.

“You're seeing a lot of spread occur actually in workplace settings that are not affected by these latest shutdowns, and so I think putting our attention there as opposed to on the businesses that are not contributing to the spread of COVID, would be a really good start. And I expect you'll see beginning early next week, a message and a call to action that we will be asking the County Supervisors to consider at their Tuesday board meeting,” said Bailey.

According to Bailey, more than 4,600 people have signed the petition. Earlier this month, County Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, requested the county remain in the red tier. In the adjudication request she explained the region's increased cases are not due to sectors impacted by moving into the purple tier.