Coronado Lifeguard Tower, North Beach Shorelines Re-Opened

The Coronado Lifeguard Tower and North Beach shorelines are now open after recent water quality samples met state health standards, the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced Tuesday.

Previously, the lifeguard tower and North Beach shorelines were closed.

Shoreline -- from the International Border through the northern end of Silver Strand -- will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for beachgoers, according to the county. The closure includes the Coronado to Avenida Lunar shorelines, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Tijuana Slough.

Due to excessive bacteria levels, advisories remain in effect for the Children's Pool in La Jolla, Comfort Station at Leisure Lagoon, Fanuel Park, Fiesta Island Northwest Shoreline in Mission Bay, North Cove Vacation Isle, Ocean Beach Dog Beach and Oceanside Pier at Surfrider Way.

According to the county, the bacteria levels exceed state health standards and may cause illness.

Beach advisory updates or closure information are available online or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.