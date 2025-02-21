House fire in Coronado creates smoke visible from San Diego

A house fire in Coronado sent a smoke plume Friday that was visible from parts of San Diego.

Several fire engines responded around 1:20 p.m. to the fire in the 1400 block of 6th Street. A photo from the Point Loma area showed a horizontal plume of thick black smoke.

By about 2 p.m., it appeared firefighters had control of the blaze.

SkyRanger 7 captured images of a home with what appeared to be two roofless rooms -- one that may have been a garage due to its proximity to a vehicle parked outside. Inside were the charred remnants of possessions. The white home had black streaks of smoke damage. It was not clear how much damage was caused.

The cause of the fire was also not immediately known nor whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.