From Coronado to Cardiff, these San Diego beaches have water contamination advisories

More than a half-dozen San Diego County beaches were under water quality advisories Thursday for excessive bacteria levels, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Advisories were issued because testing showed the water in those areas had bacteria levels that exceeded state standards, the county said. No further information was provided.

The following beaches were under water contact advisories as of Wednesday evening:

Coronado: Silver Strand from north of Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar

Ocean Beach: Dog beach

Mission Bay: South Crown Point near the restrooms and the Santa Clara Cove swim area

Pacific Beach: Tourmaline Surf Park

La Jolla: La Jolla Cove Beachline

Del Mar: San Dieguito River outlet

Cardiff: State Beach near the Charthouse parking lot and the San Elijo Lagoon Outlet

Extended advisories remain in place at the La Jolla Children's pool and a closure remains in effect for the Imperial Beach Shoreline and the Tijuana Slough Shoreline due to contaminated sewage runoff in the Tijuana River.

A water contact advisory is the lowest issuance in the county's three-tier system, which includes warnings and closures. Advisories are issued when water testing results exceed state standards. A resample is collected each day until levels subside, and then the advisory will be lifted.