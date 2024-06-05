Coronado keeps making best beaches lists despite water quality issues

Coronado Beach continues to be regarded as one of the best beaches in the U.S. despite its waters frequently being closed to beachgoers due to high bacteria levels.

The beach — known for its glittering sands and the historic red-roofed beachfront hotel The Del — was ranked No. 5 on USA Today's 2024 list of the Golden State's top 10 beaches. It was also named as one of the 10 best U.S. beaches in Dr. Beach's annual list for 2024, in which he described Coronado Beach as "the toast of Southern California." Both lists were released in May.

From June 3, 2023, to June 3, 2024, water contact closures were in effect at Coronado beaches for 169 days, according to San Diego County's Beach and Bay Program. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality last issued a water contact closure for the Coronado shoreline on Tuesday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Water contact closures are issued when a known sewage or chemical spill impacts ocean waters. When they are in effect, the Department of Health and Quality instructs beachgoers to avoid contact with the waters in the area.

One big reason the water at Coronado beaches is often off limits for days and weeks at a time is that untreated wastewater gets pumped directly out to the Pacific Ocean a few miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border due to Tijuana's faulty sewer system, as NBC 7's Joe Little explains in the news special "Toxic Tide: The sewage crisis at the border." The polluted water then flows north, making its way to Coronado Beach.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and other mayors in San Diego County sent a letter Tuesday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to declare a state of emergency over the ongoing border sewage crisis.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and more than a dozen mayors in San Diego County renewed their calls to ask California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency over the ongoing border sewage crisis. As part of NBC 7's continuing "Toxic Tide" special coverage, Joe Little explains why the governor is legally obligated to help.

Keep in mind that the beach itself does not close during a water contact closure, so locals and visitors can still enjoy the sand stretches along Coronado's shoreline.

USA Today says the beaches on its list were nominated by a panel of experts and then voted on by readers.

"Coronado Beach is a coastal paradise," USA Today's website says. "Whether you're surfing the Pacific waves, playing beach volleyball with friends, or enjoying a scenic bike ride along the path, Coronado Beach provides many outdoor recreation opportunities — and not-to-miss stunning Pacific Ocean sunsets."

Dr. Beach, also known as coastal scientist Stephen Leatherman, has been rating the world's beaches for more than 30 years. To create his rankings, he uses 50 criteria, which includes sand softness, water temperature and the number of sunny days.

"The water quality is generally ok in the summer months, but you should check online before swimming and surfing," Dr. Beach's website says about Coronado Beach.

You can check what advisories, warnings and closures are in effect in San Diego County here.