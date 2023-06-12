Coronado

Coronado Beach reopened after water deemed safe

By City News Service

Dr. Beach

The beaches have been reopened at the Coronado shoreline because county health officials have determined that recent water quality testing confirms the water meets state health standards.

The beaches were recently closed because bacteria levels exceeded state health standards and may cause illness, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. But officials announced on Sunday the closure was lifted.

Meanwhile, the following beaches were still under advisory: Children's Pool in La Jolla, Glorietta Bay, comfort station Leisure Lagoon in Mission Bay, San Dieguito River Outliet, Bayside Park and Tidelands Park.

These shorelines remain closed: Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand.

