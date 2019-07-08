Lifeguard Runs Over 4-Year-Old Girl at Coronado Beach

A 4-year-old girl was run over by a lifeguard’s truck at a Coronado beach Monday, according to the Coronado Fire Department.

The child was crouched in the sand when she was struck at around 6:15 p.m. at the Coronado Beach and Dog Park, said CFD Fire Chief Jim Lydon.

Lydon confirmed the tires went over the young girl.

The Coronado Lifeguard behind the wheel was performing standard patrol activities at the time, the fire department said.

The 4-year-old was treated at the scene near Lifeguard Tower 6C and later transported to Rady Children’s’ Hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time, though a spokesperson with the hospital said she was in "good condition."

The Coronado Police Department is conducting an accident investigation in addition to an internal investigation, because the truck involved is owned by the city.

No other information was available.

