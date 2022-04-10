Cooling Trend Forecast for San Diego County

A cooling trend in San Diego County was forecast Sunday through Tuesday as low pressure deepens over the western United States, the National Weather Service said.

Low clouds covered many areas west of the mountains, which should clear slowly Sunday because of two layers of clouds and a coastal eddy, and some locations near the coast may not clear entirely Sunday afternoon, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 68 to 73 degrees with overnight lows of 52 to 57. Valley highs were expected to be 72 to 77 with overnight lows of 46 to 54.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 68 to 77 with overnight lows of 40 to 46, and highs in the deserts will be around 93 with overnight lows of 54 to 62.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Strong winds were predicted for the region, especially in the mountains and deserts Monday afternoon through early Tuesday.

A cold front should move through Monday night, the NWS said.

Big changes are a-coming for #SoCal weather-wise! 🌈🌬️🏜️We will continue to see gradually cooler conditions through Tuesday. Areas of light rain will be possible Mon eve-Tue morn, with strong winds across the area, as well! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RMGMbhIsak — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 9, 2022

Any precipitation was expected to be near the cold front and minimal, mostly less than a tenth of an inch. Little or no snow was predicted in the mountains.

It was forecast to be chilly Tuesday with temperatures 5-15 degrees below average, with most mountain areas seeing highs in the 40s, and the lower deserts getting into the 70s, the NWS said.

Dry conditions were expected starting Tuesday with little or no marine layer.

Northwest winds were expected over coastal waters Monday and Tuesday, with gale force winds coming Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Gusts near 35 knots and combined seas of 8-12 feet were possible. A gale watch remains in effect for the inner and outer waters from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday. Winds were forecast to gust 20-30 knots for much of Tuesday, weakening Tuesday night.