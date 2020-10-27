Cooler Morning for San Diego County But Fire Weather Persists

Gusty Santa Ana winds will sweep through San Diego County Tuesday as dry conditions persist, raising the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds will not be nearly as strong or widespread as on Monday and the critical fire conditions will only last from sunrise through noon Tuesday in the valleys and along coastal mountains slopes, forecasters said.

"We still have an elevated fire threat here but we're not dealing with like what they're dealing with in Orange County and farther to our north, too," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "We're not going to be seeing those type of Santa Ana conditions but, yes, we are still going to be very dry today and a little gusty in some of our mountains."

To the north, gusty winds were fueling a more than 11,000-acre brush fire that quickly spread near Irvine and Lake Forest and forced 90,000-plus residents to evacuate. The area was expecting the strongest winds on Tuesday.

And in Corona and Yorba Linda, high winds temporarily grounded aircraft attempting to halt the 8,000 acre Blue Ridge Fire that threatened homes and forced evacuations.

Winds in San Diego County were expected to come out of the northeast at speeds between 20-40 mph, with sustained wind gusts potentially reaching 35 to 50 mph, forecasters said.

Humidity will drop to around 5-10% this afternoon with poor overnight recovery.

No precautionary power shutoffs are expected Tuesday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. The utility company instituted precautionary power shutoffs that left about 2,900 homes and businesses in the Fallbrook area temporarily without electrical service on Monday. Power was restored to all the affected customers by 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Santa Ana winds will occur through this afternoon before subsiding. Strong winds combined with extremely dry conditions will continue to lead to critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nCqyq3DizC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 27, 2020

Temperatures Tuesday morning were about 10 degrees cooler than Monday, Parveen said. But dress in layers becuase by the afternoon, temperatures will warm up.

The winds are expected to calm by this afternoon, then temperatures throughout the county will warm to slightly above average by Thursday, forecasters said.