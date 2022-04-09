Cooldown Kicks Off Weekend After Record-Breaking Heat in San Diego County

It is expected to be slightly cooler Saturday following record-breaking temperatures in San Diego, Chula Vista and El Cajon.

On Friday, San Diego's 95 degrees and Chula Vista's 97 degrees set new records for April 8, both besting previous records set in 2014. El Cajon tied its high-temperature record of 99 degrees, set in 1989.

Never fails to have a typo in these 🫣 Idyllwild's previous record was 81, NOT 96. pic.twitter.com/gvORMerzj8 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 9, 2022

Saturday's forecast calls for highs in the 80s along the San Diego coast and in the valley and mountain regions and in the upper 90s to low triple digits in the deserts -- all with winds of up to 25 miles per hour.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"... A strong ridge aloft will collapse over the weekend, allowing more fog and cooler air to spread inland," according to the National Weather Service. Much colder air will arrive early next week, preceded by strong onshore winds over the mountains and deserts, and the potential for widespread rain and mountain snow on Tuesday.

Areas of low clouds and fog were expanding along the San Diego County Coast this morning with a few patches extending north into Orange County. Otherwise, thin high clouds were drifting west to east across the region. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/k9gCZp3V8W — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 9, 2022

"Santa Ana wind conditions are expected to diminish ... with an onshore flow returning by Saturday, "spreading cooling inland through the weekend," followed by "cool and windy conditions with a chance of precipitation early next week."

Meanwhile, forecasters issued the standard warnings for staying safe in the heat, advising people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."