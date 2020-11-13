Cool Weather to Turn Hot By Sunday in Most Parts of San Diego County

Cool weather will persist in San Diego County Friday, but the mercury will rise quickly over the weekend and result in unseasonably hot temperatures on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A weak trough of low pressure is passing through Southern California this morning, then another trough of low pressure coming from Northern California will keep temperatures cool through Saturday, forecasters said.

Gusty conditions are expected in the mountains and deserts today and Saturday morning, with wind gusts potentially reaching 30-35 mph, according to the NWS.

After that system passes on Saturday, it will be replaced by a subtropical ridge of high pressure, forecasters said. That ridge will bring warm and dry conditions along with periods of weak Santa Ana winds from Sunday through Tuesday.

Winds out of the east and northeast on Sunday are expected to peak around 35 mph near the foothills and relative humidity will fall to around 15% on Monday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a beach hazards statement warning of 6-and-a-half to 7-foot waves from late Friday night through Tuesday morning.

Highs on Sunday will be in the high-70s to low-80s in coastal areas and the western valleys, forecasters said.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 69 degrees near the coast and inland, 71 in the western valleys, 66 in the mountains and 81 in the deserts.