Cool Conditions to Be Accompanied by Thunderstorms in San Diego County, Snow in Mountains

Dramatically cooler weather will move across San Diego County on Thursday, with a pair of storm systems bringing "sharply" colder temperatures, rain and mountain snow.

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the San Diego mountains from late Thursday night through 10 a.m. Sunday, with the National Weather Service warning of possible heavy snow and strong winds.

According to the weather service, the first system will arrive Thursday night into Friday, followed by a second round of precipitation Friday night into Sunday.

"Snowy and windy conditions with significant reductions in visibility are possible, especially during the morning commute on Friday," according to the NWS.

Snow total chances are as followed:

Elevations above 6,000 ft – 10 to 14 inches

Elevations above 5,000 ft – 5 to 10 inches

Elevations above 4,000 ft – 1 to 5 inches

A wind advisory will also be in effect for the mountains and desert areas, from noon Thursday through midnight. Gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in some areas.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Falling temperatures start during the day Thursday, then drop more dramatically.

"The weather will turn sharply colder Friday through Sunday as a series of shortwaves in cold northwest flow brings rain, wind and mountain snow," according to the NWS.

Weather Service officials said the San Diego County mountains will likely receive the most precipitation during the first wave of the storm, with 1 to 1.75 inches of rain possible, while coastal and valley areas could get between a quarter-inch to an inch of rain. Desert areas will see 0.1 to 0.25 inches.

The wet weather is expected to arrive overnight.

“Shortly after midnight, we could have some showers and thunderstorms move through," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "Expect some showers around tomorrow.”

As the second front moves into the region Saturday, more rain will fall in mountain areas, along with another quarter-inch possible in valley areas. The snow level, meanwhile, will drop to about 3,500 feet, with "several more inches" of snow likely.

“The entire weekend is going to be a lot cooler," Parveen said.