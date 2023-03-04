Cooler and cloudier conditions were expected this weekend, with periods of drizzle and light rain at times, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

A low-pressure system spinning over the Pacific Northwest was responsible for the gloomy and cool weather across Southern California. Low clouds were likely to persist through the weekend, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal. The marine layer should deepen enough by Saturday evening to produce some drizzle or light rain.

Coastal, valley and foothill temperatures Saturday were expected to be around 58, with overnight lows in the 40s. Mountain highs were predicted to be 46 to 54, with lows 26 to 34, while highs in the deserts were forecast to be 68 to 73 with overnight lows of 40 to 48.

South to southwest winds could be gusty across the mountains and desert slopes through Sunday, with peak gusts of 50 to 60 mph, the NWS said.

The cool conditions should persist into early next week and warmer conditions were possible by the end of the week.

No hazardous marine weather conditions were expected through Monday morning. Breezy northwest wind gusts up to 20 knots were predicted across the outer coastal waters Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.