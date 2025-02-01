Julian

Sexually violent predator recommended to be placed in Julian

Public comments will be accepted between Monday and Feb. 16. They will be included in the formal response to the court and Department of State Hospitals at a hearing scheduled for March 7

By City News Service

A photo of Gary Snavely.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

A convicted sexual predator, who committed lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in the 1980s, is set to be placed at a residence in Julian, with public comments accepted between Monday and Feb. 16.

The California Department of State Hospital has recommended the placement of Gary Snavely at 3452 Wynoia Road under a conditional release order from the San Diego Superior Court, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The public comments will be included in the formal response to the court and Department of State Hospitals at a hearing scheduled for March 7.

"The San Diego County Sheriff's Office, the District Attorney's Office, and the (Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement) Task Force are not responsible for the selection of this location," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The selection process is the responsibility of the Department of State Hospitals."

The San Diego Superior Court then decides whether to approve the selection by the Department of State Hospitals, according to sheriff's officials.

Individuals interested in giving a response can email comments to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org or call 858-583-7238. Comments can also be mailed to SVP/Release/SAFE Task Force at 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, California 92123.

