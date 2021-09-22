Convicted Murderer's Escape From Alvarado Hospital Prompts SWAT Response

A convicted murderer who was being treated at a College Area hospital briefly escaped law enforcement’s custody early Wednesday, prompting a tense search and response from a SWAT team.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said a Riverside County inmate who was being treated for an unspecified reason at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center somehow escaped from his room. The incident prompted San Diego police and a SWAT team to respond to the search.

About two hours after the escape, law enforcement located the inmate on the roof of the hospital. Authorities were then able to take the man into custody.

A flyer that was posted on SDPD vehicles detailed some information about the inmate and noted he was in prison for murder and kidnapping. Authorities have not released his name.