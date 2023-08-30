Controversy over new event rules at El Toyon Park in National City

National City Mayor Ron Morrison, city leaders and neighbors are divided over the future of El Toyon Park.

While some call a sneaky move to change existing policy maintaining a small family-oriented space to allow large-scale events, others say it might be a positive change.

At a recent meeting, city council voted to pass the policy change allowing events with more than 50 people, but only after Mayor Morrison discovered the “hidden” agenda item, he told NBC 7.

“And so with no discussion, no staff report, no nothing, and no input to the community, this is probably the definition of everything that could go wrong in local government is the way this was handled,” said Morrison.

The park has a history with crime (not so recent, too), graffiti and gang activity, according to Morrison. That was until policy implemented decades ago prohibited large events. That policy helped transform the park from crime-ridden and dangerous to family-focused and mostly safe, Morrison said.

“In the beginning, the noise, drunkenness, we had a huge amount of gang activity,” he said. "We're talking large-scale shootings, we're talking automatic fire being sprayed across the park.”

Caesar Gutierrez gathers with friends and neighbors daily at El Toyon Park for karaoke, food and card games.

“$1. $2. That’s it. So we have fun every day,” Gutierrez said.

Some of the public had gotten word and voiced their opinions before the vote, but that didn’t stop it from passing.

“Some park noise should be expected and tolerated but the homeowner should not be put in harm's way all over again to the constant noise, large crowds that no one can patrol,” said one long-time resident during the public comment.

The vote passed despite opposition from the mayor and some residents.

“We need to take back the park, so I really want to encourage organizations to have events there, because the more organizations that are there having good positive, lively family-oriented events, the less likely those things are to occur,” said Councilmember Jose Rodriguez.

Resident Julian Thomas agreed, but wanted the city to address the transients that frequent the park.

“I would like to see more fairs or whatever. But so far I just want them to clean up what we have,” said Thomas.

And back at the park, Gutierrez said he is OK with the change especially because there's a strong-bonded Filipino community that enjoys large gatherings here.

"My opinion is it's better with a lot of people because this park is welcome to anybody. So we come to enjoy the rest of the day," said Gutierrez.

Major updates to playgrounds, lighting and various sports areas begin in January, according to Councilman Rodriguez