Contaminated Beaches Closed for the Tijuana Slough Shoreline

All beaches from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive were closed Saturday because of sewage flowing from the Tijuana River entering the U.S. following recent rain.

The county's Department of Environmental Health issued the water-contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park, because of sewage contamination, according to Joseph Palmer, spokesman for the county.

“Water-contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use,” Palmer Said.