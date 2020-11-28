Tijuana

Contaminated Beaches Closed for the Tijuana Slough Shoreline

By City News Service

Beach Generic
FILE

All beaches from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive were closed Saturday because of sewage flowing from the Tijuana River entering the U.S. following recent rain. 

The county's Department of Environmental Health issued the water-contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park, because of sewage contamination, according to Joseph Palmer, spokesman for the county. 

“Water-contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use,” Palmer Said.

This article tagged under:

TijuanaBeach
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us