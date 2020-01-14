Construction Worth $128M Coming to Camp Pendleton

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton will receive $128 million for military construction under the National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Trump on Dec. 20.

The bill calls for a new mess hall and a warehouse worth $71.7 million.

It also calls for medical buildings, specifically a $17.7 million ambulatory care center and dental clinic replacement.

In addition, the bill includes $38.87 million for a consolidated information center for one of the main tenants of the base, I Marine Expeditionary Force (often called I MEF).

The improvements were announced by the office of Rep. Mike Levin (D-Oceanside).

Base officials expect to break ground on the I MEF facility in 2020 and complete construction in 2023, according to one published report.

Trump also signed a companion appropriations bill on Dec. 20. The bill includes $146 million for projects at Camp Pendleton. It is typical for the policy bill and the appropriations bill to call for different levels of funding.

Like the authorization act, the appropriations act has the $71.7 million for the mess hall and warehouse, $17.7 million for the health facilities and $38.87 million for the I MEF facility.

“MCB Camp Pendleton provides a multitude of key services and access to some of the world’s best training ranges. The new facilities will contribute to the overall mission readiness of Marines and sailors on the installation,” said a representative of the base media office. Also part of the appropriations bill is $2.65 million to dredge Oceanside harbor.

New Kratos Deal Worth Up to $50M

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. said on Dec. 30 that its C5ISR Modular Systems business received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract that could be worth up to $50 million. C5ISR is an abbreviation for Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.

Kratos did not name its client, saying only that the award will support a national security related program. The business said it received initial tasking and funding under the new contract.

“The recapitalization of strategic weapon systems to address peer and near peer threats of the United States and its allies is providing a number of large, new program opportunities to our business, including in the missile system, missile defense, radar, space, unmanned and combat system areas, and we are proud to address mission critical national security priority areas,” said Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Modular Systems Division, in a statement issued by the company.

Kratos (Nasdaq: KTOS) is based in Scripps Ranch.

The business also announced on Dec. 31 that it received a $24 million award for microwave electronics products in support of missile system programs. Kratos did not name its customer. The company is involved in several missile programs, including some fielded by Israel.

“This recent contract award is in support of what are expected to be long term, multi-year programs and some of the largest programs in our division,” said Yonah Adelman, president of Kratos Microwave Electronics Product Division, in a statement distributed by Kratos. “Our entire team is honored to have been selected to support this important and challenging opportunity.”

