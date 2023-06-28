San Diego

Construction worker trapped in trench at beachside La Jolla home, rescue underway

The home on El Paseo Grande was bare bones and under construction at the time of the accident

By Christina Bravo

SDFD rescue crews at the site of a workplace accident on June 28, 2023. A construction worker was trapped in a trench.
NBC 7

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are working to pull a construction worker from a trench at a home construction site in La Jolla, the agency said Tuesday.

Crews were called at about 8 a.m. to a beachside construction site on El Paseo Grande where a worker was trapped, but conscious and alert, according to the SDFD. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed several firefighters working within a deep but narrow trench.

No other information was immediately available about the worker's condition or the rescue. It was not yet clear if Cal/OSHA was called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

