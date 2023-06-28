Construction worker trapped in trench at beachside La Jolla home, rescue underway

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are working to pull a construction worker from a trench at a home construction site in La Jolla, the agency said Tuesday.

Crews were called at about 8 a.m. to a beachside construction site on El Paseo Grande where a worker was trapped, but conscious and alert, according to the SDFD. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed several firefighters working within a deep but narrow trench.

No other information was immediately available about the worker's condition or the rescue. It was not yet clear if Cal/OSHA was called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.