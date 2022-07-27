State Route 11 to Connect to Future Otay Mesa East Port of Entry

Local and state officials from the U.S. and Mexico celebrated the completion of State Route 11 Tuesday which will connect to the future Otay Mesa East Port of Entry.

Representatives from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) were joined by area politicians in applauding the project‘s completion. The new highway will connect East County to the Otay Mesa area. SR-11 connects southbound State Route 125 to westbound State Route 905.

Caltrans San Diego

The new connector completes the State Route 125/905/11 interchanges that will improve the border region mobility, Caltrans said.

The $28.9 million infrastructure project was made possible by more than $16 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

SR-11 is set to open to the public sometime next week.