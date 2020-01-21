Crews to Break Ground on Downtown Affordable Housing Project

Downtown San Diego

Crews will break ground Tuesday on a 400-unit housing complex that will bring low-income housing to the downtown San Diego community.

Father Joe's Villages is expected to kick off construction for its 14-story complex on 14th Street and National Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's the second of two affordable housing projects from the non-profit organization scheduled for 2020.

The yet-to-be-revealed local funders who fronted $10 million for the development will also be revealed at the ceremony.

The project is a part of the organization's "Turning the Key" initiative, which aims to renovate underused lots and buildings into 2,000 new apartments to people experiencing homelessness in the City of San Diego.

Earlier this month, Father Joe's started its first construction Turning the Key project of the year -- converting the E-Z 8 Motel South Bay on Outer Road into an 82-unit housing complex.

Father Joe's says the new apartments will serve approximately 2,500 people struggling with homelessness. That includes veterans, seniors, those with disabilities, low-income families, and transition-aged youth.

