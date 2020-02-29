SANDAG

Construction Crews to Begin Work on San Elijo Lagoon Highway Bridge

The work is set to begin on Sunday, Mar. 1 and will take four to six weeks to complete

Arial view of I-5
Caltrans and SANDAG construction crews will begin demolishing and dismantling the original Interstate 5 highway bridge over the San Elijo Lagoon and Manchester Avenue as part of the Build North Coast Corridor (NCC) Project on Mar. 1.

The work will take place during overnight shifts from Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to take about four to six weeks to complete.

To safely remove sections of the bridge above Manchester Avenue, drivers are advised that full overnight closures will be in effect of the eastbound and westbound Manchester Avenue under I-5.

The overnight road closure is scheduled from:

  • Sunday, Mar. 1 through Thursday, Mar. 5
  • Sunday, Mar. 8 through Thursday, Mar. 12

According to the City of Encinitas, the work is required to ensure the safety of drivers traveling on the I-5 and construction workers along Manchester Avenue.

No freeway closures are planned but overnight lane closures may be required along the I-5 near the bridge.

During all work, nearby residents and businesses can expect noise and lights, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) required vehicle back-up alarms, SANDAG said.

On and off-ramps at Manchester will remain open and detour signs will be present to assist drivers each night of the closure, SANDAG said.

For more information, click here.

