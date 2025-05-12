Congressman calls for surveillance funding aimed at preventing maritime smuggling

Rep. Mike Levin called Monday for increased federal funding to create a surveillance system along San Diego's coastline that would prevent smuggling events such as last week's boat capsizing that claimed the lives of multiple undocumented migrants.

The North County Democratic congressman said he has requested $60 million to support a system of autonomous surveillance towers that would utilize cameras, radar and infrared technology to detect vessels such as the one that capsized off the coast of Del Mar.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The May 5 maritime smuggling event led to the confirmed deaths of three people, including a 14-year-old boy. The boy's 10-year-old sister remains lost at sea and is presumed dead, and both children's parents were among several migrants who were injured. Five people are facing federal charges in San Diego for various alleged roles in the incident.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Another maritime smuggling mishap on Sunday morning saw a boat carrying multiple migrants wash up near Windansea Beach in La Jolla. Nine migrants were detained by Border Patrol officers in that incident.

As part of efforts to bolster security along the coast, Levin also called on his fellow congressmembers to support a bill to expand how far into the waters law enforcement can patrol, as well as an overhauling of the nation's immigration system.

"You can't just have security. You've got to have humanity as well," Levin said. "If we're going to deter people from wanting to take a panga boat, then we're going to have to have orderly ways for people who want to get to the United States for the right reasons."