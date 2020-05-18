Confusion Surrounding Opening Up Retailers Under San Diego County Health Order

On Monday Governor Gavin Newsom announced that some counties will soon be able to allow shopping inside of stores, which would be an upgrade from curbside pick-up and delivery options allowed as of Monday.

The home decor shop Tuesday Morning has opened some of its San Diego County locations to allow customers to shop inside. At the Pacific Beach store there is tape on the ground calling for one way in and one way out.

"Anytime I passed anybody they were really respectful. They'd either back up or move to the side, so everyone seemed to be following the six foot distance as best as they could," said customer Brittany Rigel.

Tuesday Morning said they are considered an essential business because they sell grocery items. The store sells food items such as gourmet coffee, popcorn and other boutique goods.

The business shared this statement with NBC 7:

Tuesday Morning operates as an “Essential Business” in CA because we sell grocery items to our customers through our retail operations. As such, we are operating stores and providing essential items to select locations in the San Diego community in a manner that is consistent with our highest priority: the safety of our employees and customers. We are using the minimum personnel necessary to perform these functions while maintaining appropriate social distancing and other precautionary measures at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some stores across @SanDiegoCounty are allowing customers inside despite the health order asking retailers do curbside pick-up or delivery only. @TuesdayMorning is asking guests stay 6 ft apart & walk one way in & one way out. https://t.co/6Wx6WgO3IZ @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/bF1KoMZOkP — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) May 18, 2020

On Tuesday Morning's website it said they are beginning to reopen select store locations "as it is safe to do so."

Under California's stay at home order retailers and shopping malls can reopen for delivery or curbside pick-up only.

"I try to be very careful because I'm an old guy, and so I'm in that zone, you know. We're more susceptible," said Teddy Rodosovich.

Rodosovich said he will not enter a non-essential business until doctors and health experts rule it safe.