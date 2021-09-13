Confusion Over Biden's Timeline for COVID-19 Booster Shot Plan

There is confusion over the rollout of the COVID-19 booster shots. In August U.S. health officials announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to increase protection amid the delta variant.

President Joe Biden announced the plan on Aug.18 calling for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and said the doses could start being administered the week of Sept. 20.

Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine. But, there is no decision yet from the FDA for offering it to the general public.

"We want to keep our friends and family and those who are already going through a struggle with their disease extra safe," said Benita Martinez about those who are currently eligible for a booster.

A San Diego County spokesperson told NBC 7 an estimate of 25,000 county residents are considered moderate to severely immunocompromised.

The FDA has an advisory committee meeting scheduled to discuss the Pfizer boosters Friday. But, at this point, U.S. regulators don’t expect Moderna to meet Biden’s booster timeline.

This, as the booster plan is being scrutinized. An international group of scientists including two top U.S. regulators wrote Monday in a scientific journal saying "the average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet." Adding uncertainty to the messaging of a booster.

Still, Martinez said she and her family plan to get a COVID-19 booster once approved.