Confirmed detections of West Nile virus found in dead crows in Lemon Grove

Two dead crows collected in Lemon Grove tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting county environmental health officials Friday to remind people to protect themselves from mosquitoes, which can transmit the virus to people.

The two positive tests after routine monitoring mark the first detections of the virus in the county this year. There have been no reported human cases in San Diego County this year.

West Nile virus is mainly a bird disease, but it can be transmitted to humans by several types of mosquitoes if they feed on an infected bird and then bite people. However, it remains a deadly threat for humans.

Some people who become infected can suffer symptoms including headache, fever, nausea, fatigue, skin rash, or swollen glands. But in rare cases, West Nile virus can make people extremely ill and even kill them, a county statement reads.

In 2015, 44 San Diego County residents tested positive for West Nile virus and six died, according to the county.

To avoid virus-carrying mosquitoes, county guidelines recommend finding and disposing of standing water to eliminate breeding grounds.

Additionally, preventing mosquito bites is crucial in avoiding the virus. Tips include using DEET insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and securing windows and screens in homes.

If residents see a stagnant pool or other mosquito breeding grounds -- or find dead birds like hawks, jays, crows and owls -- they are encouraged to contact the county Vector Control Program at 858-694-2888 or vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.