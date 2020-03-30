Concert During Quarantine: South Park Resident Plays Live Music From Front Yard

A stay-at-home order has quarantined San Diego County residents but that isn’t stopping one community from enjoying live music.

With his guitar in hand and a speaker in his front yard, Ben Zinn serenades his South Park neighborhood on the weekends. His neighbors gather outside his yard -- while respecting social distancing guidelines -- to enjoy the live music.

“This is very new for our neighborhood but everything lately feels very new,” South Park resident Beth Rolls Mathewson said. “We’re so lucky to have the power of music and such a talented artist to share his abilities with us and bring little joy into a pretty rough time.”

Zinn said he hopes to continue to put on his front yard concerts every weekend through the end of the stay at home order.