A former In-N-Out employee from Compton is suing the In-N-Out Burger chain for over $3 million, alleging he received discriminatory treatment and was eventually fired because of his hairstyle.

Elijah Obeng, 21, filed his lawsuit last Thursday with the Compton Superior Court said he suffered emotional distress and damage to reputation, accusing the company of wrongful termination, race discrimination, harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and failure to prevent harassment, discrimination or retaliation.

Obeng, a Black man, said he began working at the Compton restaurant after graduating from high school. But during his employment, his management frequently addressed that Obeng was not in compliant with the employee dress code, which requires employees to wear hats with their hair tucked underneath.

As Obeng's hair grew longer, management told him to comply with the company's policy and make sure it was contained within the headwear, the suit states. Obeng began braiding his hair so as to conform with the policy, but supervisors still told him he needed to remove his sideburns, which were part of his cultural identity, and so he found the order humiliating and biased, the suit states.

After Obeng determined he would resist the hair policy, he began receiving disparate treatment, including being disciplined for matters that were overlooked when committed by other employees, according to the suit.

Obeng's work also was scrutinized more and he was denied chances for promotions, the suit further states.

Obeng's supervisor sent him home on May 25, 2024, to remove his sideburns, which again left the plaintiff feeling humiliated because his co-workers were watching, the suit states. Rather than abide by what he believed was a discriminatory directive, Obeng told his boss he would return for his next scheduled shift, according to the suit.

Obeng was fired a few days later, and he was told it was because of past write-ups he had been given, but the plaintiff believes the real reason he was terminated was for resisting alleged discriminatory orders, the suit

states.

NBC Los Angeles reached out to In-N-Out for comment.