Compliance Team Strategy Focuses Enforcement Efforts on Three Types of Violators

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan that would allow a "safe reopening compliance team" to crack down on businesses that refuse to follow the county's public health order.

The county administration officer presented a strategy focused on targeting three types of violators, starting with the most egregious cases first -- those who blatantly disregard the order to social distance and avoid mass gatherings.

The next level of enforcement would target businesses or groups that have experienced community outbreaks, which is when three or more people connected to one location, who are not members of the same household, contract COVID-19.

Finally, the county is looking into ways to work with less serious violators who have been reported to them by concerned individuals. Complaints often include businesses that are operating in a manner not consistent with county standards like one that doesn't enforce social distancing or wearing face coverings.

The county board voted 3-2 to approve creating the enforcement team.

A compliance call center has also been established so the public can submit complaints of violations. The goal is for the team to determine how serious the violation is in order to alleviate some of the burden from local law enforcement divisions who need to "focus on the elements of their mission."

Fletcher said in a previous coronavirus briefing that the county hopes to coordinate with individual cities in San Diego to handle enforcement.

The call center is now active. Those wishing to report violations in the county of San Diego can call (858) 694-2900.

Previously, those types of calls are being taken at the county’s 211 line and in July alone, the county received 400 phone calls. But this new hotline would allow reporting parties to speak to a county employee one-on-one, in more detail.

San Diego County’s Public Health Order has been updated many times since the coronavirus pandemic reached the region in mid-March. The guidelines in the document are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in San Diego County.

Right now, the public health order still states that indoor dining rooms at restaurants must remain closed (food can be served on patios and outdoor dining areas). Indoor operations at gyms, salons, and barbershops must also remain closed. Churches can conduct their services outside, but the health order states that those gatherings should be limited in size and attendees should keep physical distance from one another.

But not every business is following those guidelines.

The gym owner told NBC 7's Artie Ojeda he has no regrets over staying open in defiance of health orders.

On Monday, the District Attorney's Office announced it has filed criminal charges against its first business owner allegedly operating in violation of the public health order.

The DA's Office said despite several warnings, owner Peter Sans Nicolas continued to operate -- in June while it was not allowed at all and in July while it was required to operate outdoors, not indoors.

The business owner told NBC 7 he was aware of the violation but would continue to do so because he felt like he had no other choice. He was critical of the DA's decision to charge him on Monday.

His fitness center isn't the only to keep operating despite orders. The Gym in Pacific Beach also remained open despite the public health order, and was cited for doing so.

It was not clear if the infections occurred while the business was operating defiantly or before the public health order was modified on July 6, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

Last Wednesday, a county spokesperson confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gym, meaning at least three people there had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Awaken Church in Kearny Mesa has also been violating public health orders.

Two weeks ago, the church held an indoor service, and then, another one. The county sent the church cease and desist order. The church was told it could hold services outside, so long as attendees followed the county's face mask and social distancing requirements.

It's the third non-compliant worship service held at Awaken Church in three weeks.

“It is more than clear in our order that the church is responsible for gaining total compliance from their parishioners,” the county told NBC 7. “It is also clear they have not succeeded again this week.”

Earlier this month, the church told NBC 7 it was choosing to remain focused on its members “and maintaining partnerships within the community.”

On Wednesday, San Diego County public health officials reported 282 more cases of COVID-19 locally, and five new deaths. There were six new community outbreaks, making 24 outbreaks in the past seven days.

Since Feb. 14, 2020, there have been 28,287 positive COVID-19 cases in San Diego County and 552 related deaths. We will continue to monitor those daily numbers and bring you that coverage here.