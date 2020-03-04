Complaint Filed Against Homeless Parking Lot in Encinitas

The ongoing fight in Encinitas over a safe parking lot program took another turn as a complaint was filed against the program.

The City of Encinitas recently voted to allow an overnight parking lot for homeless people, but the Safe Parking Program has received backlash from community members, who believe the parking lots should not be located in residential areas but instead in industrial locations.

North County Citizens Coalition filed a complaint against the city of Encinitas due to the lot.

"All of these residents are saying enough is enough. The city needs to listen to us and do what's right and do it legally," said Crista Curtis who is part of the coalition.

Curtis said the majority of residents opposed the idea months ago. Now, the complaint reveals there are concerns about the agricultural zoning of where the lot is located.

The safe parking lot opened the first week of February and is located in Leichtag Commons, a 67.5-acre property in Encinitas, according to Jewish Family Service (JFS), who runs the parking lot.

Credit: Jewish Family Service

The parking lot has no more than 25 parking spaces, including on-site support with case managers and overnight security. It's for people who recently became homeless.

Curtis said the city should come back to the table and this time get input from residents.

"Really come up with solutions that will help the homeless. We don't think the solution is sleeping in cars," Curtis said.

NBC 7 reached out to JFS and they stated the following:

"Jewish Family Service remains committed to providing vulnerable families and individuals in North County with a safe place to park and sleep, along with vital resources and tools, and a welcoming environment to help them stabilize their lives and transition back into housing.”

The City of Encinitas tells NBC 7 they received the complaint Wednesday and are in the process of reviewing it.