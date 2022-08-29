Competency Hearing for Larry Millete, Accused of Killing Wife Maya, Delayed Again

The family of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete will have to wait another month to learn whether Maya’s husband, Larry, is mentally competent to take part in court proceedings against him.

Millete is charged with murder in the disappearance of Maya and was supposed to have a preliminary hearing in June, but the hearing was delayed after his attorney questioned whether he is mentally fit to be tried.

Forensic doctors were supposed to give the results of their examination of Millete today but asked for a couple more days to determine if he is able to understand the criminal proceedings and able to assist in his criminal defense.

Attorneys on both sides of the case asked Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis to postpone the competency hearing to Sept. 26.

Maya’s sister and brother-in-law hugged outside the courtroom, expressing “frustration” over another delay.

“It’s taking longer than we were hoping,” said Maricris Drouaillet, who still searches for her sister’s remains every other weekend. “We’re not giving up on our sister,” she said, wiping away tears.

Maricris and her husband, Richard Drouaillet, said they don’t think Larry is mentally incompetent. They think it’s a delay tactic.

Richard Drouaillet did not have kind words for his brother-in-law. “What man hurts a woman, especially the mother of your children? What cowardly man does that?”

Larry Millete’s attorney did not stop to talk to reporters after the brief hearing.