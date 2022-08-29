maya millete

Competency Hearing for Larry Millete, Accused of Killing Wife Maya, Delayed Again

Maya's family expressed frustration over yet another delay in court proceedings

By Allison Ash

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete will have to wait another month to learn whether Maya’s husband, Larry, is mentally competent to take part in court proceedings against him.

Millete is charged with murder in the disappearance of Maya and was supposed to have a preliminary hearing in June, but the hearing was delayed after his attorney questioned whether he is mentally fit to be tried.

Forensic doctors were supposed to give the results of their examination of Millete today but asked for a couple more days to determine if he is able to understand the criminal proceedings and able to assist in his criminal defense.

Attorneys on both sides of the case asked Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis to postpone the competency hearing to Sept. 26.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Maya’s sister and brother-in-law hugged outside the courtroom, expressing “frustration” over another delay.

“It’s taking longer than we were hoping,” said Maricris Drouaillet, who still searches for her sister’s remains every other weekend. “We’re not giving up on our sister,” she said, wiping away tears.

Maricris and her husband, Richard Drouaillet, said they don’t think Larry is mentally incompetent. They think it’s a delay tactic.

Local

PATIENT CARE 2 hours ago

FDA: Some LASIK Patients Are Not Properly Warned About Risks

Traffic Alert 3 hours ago

Planned I-8 Connector Closures in Mission Valley Start Monday Night

Richard Drouaillet did not have kind words for his brother-in-law. “What man hurts a woman, especially the mother of your children? What cowardly man does that?”

Larry Millete’s attorney did not stop to talk to reporters after the brief hearing.

This article tagged under:

maya milleteChula VistaMissing WomanLarry Millete
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us