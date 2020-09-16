Companies Get Creative in Coronavirus-Era Job Fairs

Three major companies are hosting job fairs Wednesday and Thursday to recruit thousands of San Diegans who are unemployed or looking for a career change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon, San Diego State University and McDonald's are all hosting hiring events over the next couple of days.

Tech giant Amazon says it has more than 100,000 positions ready to be filled.

The company is hosting a virtual career day where people can learn more about the thousands of jobs being offered across its corporate and tech sectors.

A full day of virtual events will be held at amazoncareerday.com beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Participants can join a panel or discussion with career experts to help them find the right fit.

San Diego State University is also looking to help students and alumni with their job hunt.

The university is hosting a two-day virtual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be individual and group sessions where people can connect with employers and learn about different companies.

McDonald’s is offering people a safe way to interview for a job at the fast-food chain.

Job seekers can text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application or they can drive up to a participating Mcdonald's location in the county and ask for an interview on the spot.

No scheduling is required for the drive-up interviews. Those who are interested can drive up any time Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Candidates can either sit in their car for the interview or sit in one of the designated interview spots.

“We had to be creative because we know that people want to go back to work and so how could we find a way to support people in that? So that’s why we came up with this drive-up hiring event. We always take the safety precautions and sanitation measures to keep everybody safe,” Jamie Straza, McDonald’s Owner Operator said.