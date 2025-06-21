South Los Angeles

Community's support will help elderly street vendor retire, return to Mexico

Edmundo, 82, has been alone in the U.S. for more than 50 years after he crossed into the country from Mexico to make a living and provide for his family back home.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The outpouring of support for an elderly flower vendor in South Los Angeles will help him return to Mexico to reunite with his family, he said.

Eighty-two-year-old street vendor Edmundo, who declined to share his last name, said flowers have always been part of his life. It became the source of his income after he crossed into the U.S. by himself more than 50 years ago to establish a living and provide for his family in Mexico.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“This is how I pay the rent,” he said in Spanish.

Edmundo said he’s gotten used to the grind of street vending and said that despite recent immigration raids in Los Angeles, he continues working to provide for his children. That’s why when social worker Helen Alvarez purchased a bouquet from him a week ago, she couldn’t help but worry.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“When I saw him, my heart just melted,” Alvarez said. “He reminded me of my grandpa; even at his age, still hardworking, still wanting to provide for himself. He was risking everything being outside.”

Fearing Edmundo may be targeted by federal agents, Alvarez got to know him and decided to help.

“To me, he’s part of my family now because he doesn’t have family here right now,” she said. “So, he’s important to me.”

Local

Banks 28 mins ago

Bank heist leader gets nearly 500-year sentence for hold-ups across San Diego

space 2 hours ago

San Diego man's remains to make short trip to space before being laid to rest

Alvarez set up a GoFundMe account on the street vendor’s behalf and was able to raise $20,000 for him within a week. Edmundo said he plans to take the donations and retire from selling flowers to return to Mexico with his family.

“I think I’ll rest a bit,” he said.

Alvarez said her push to help him out stemmed from her wanting to know that despite being alone in the U.S., he’s important. She’s now happy that the online fundraiser will help him reunite with his loved ones.

“I can’t wait for him to be with his family and I hope to still be able to be connected to him,” she said.

Grateful, Edmundo said he’s eternally thankful for Alvarez’s help.

“She’s the kind of person who you don’t find so easily,” he said.

This article tagged under:

South Los AngelesImmigrationSouth LA
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us