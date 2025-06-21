Community's support will help elderly street vendor retire, return to Mexico

The outpouring of support for an elderly flower vendor in South Los Angeles will help him return to Mexico to reunite with his family, he said.

Eighty-two-year-old street vendor Edmundo, who declined to share his last name, said flowers have always been part of his life. It became the source of his income after he crossed into the U.S. by himself more than 50 years ago to establish a living and provide for his family in Mexico.

“This is how I pay the rent,” he said in Spanish.

Edmundo said he’s gotten used to the grind of street vending and said that despite recent immigration raids in Los Angeles, he continues working to provide for his children. That’s why when social worker Helen Alvarez purchased a bouquet from him a week ago, she couldn’t help but worry.

“When I saw him, my heart just melted,” Alvarez said. “He reminded me of my grandpa; even at his age, still hardworking, still wanting to provide for himself. He was risking everything being outside.”

Fearing Edmundo may be targeted by federal agents, Alvarez got to know him and decided to help.

“To me, he’s part of my family now because he doesn’t have family here right now,” she said. “So, he’s important to me.”

Alvarez set up a GoFundMe account on the street vendor’s behalf and was able to raise $20,000 for him within a week. Edmundo said he plans to take the donations and retire from selling flowers to return to Mexico with his family.

“I think I’ll rest a bit,” he said.

Alvarez said her push to help him out stemmed from her wanting to know that despite being alone in the U.S., he’s important. She’s now happy that the online fundraiser will help him reunite with his loved ones.

“I can’t wait for him to be with his family and I hope to still be able to be connected to him,” she said.

Grateful, Edmundo said he’s eternally thankful for Alvarez’s help.

“She’s the kind of person who you don’t find so easily,” he said.