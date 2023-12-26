Community stuffs Nestor family's SUV with donations after space heater fire destroys their home

The Mayer family was out of town when their apartment caught fire on Christmas Eve. According to fire officials, the fire was accidental, caused by a space heater. The apartment was destroyed.

When the family of nine returned Tuesday from their vacation, they each had three sets of clothes and not much more. Before surveying the damage, they pulled up to Fire Station 30 in Nestor, where donations awaited them. Firefighters helped the family stuff their SUV with bags of toys, baby supplies and household necessities, plus envelopes with cash and gift cards. The donations were so abundant that the family would need to make a second trip.

"It's such a negative thing that happened, but such a positive outcome, you know, and we just want to say thank you to everyone that's been helping us along this journey," said Mike Mayer, the father of seven kids between 1 month and12 years old.

Among the charred debris were Christmas gifts for the kids. Bags of donated, wrapped gifts made the South Bay fire station feel like the North Pole.

The Mayers will stay with family until they can find someplace to live.

"A lot of people hear seven kids and two adults. They won't accept you in like a two bedroom, three bedroom. It’s just too many," said Mayer.

The fire displaced three other adults whose units were damaged.

Mayer does not want to harp on the fire itself, which he cannot change. Instead, he wants to teach his children to hold their heads high. His message is one of gratitude for his community, family and first responders.

"You know, you don't know what you really have until it's all gone. And when everything is all gone, what do you really have at the end? Just family," said Mayer.

More donations can be dropped off at Fire Station 30 on Coronado Avenue west of Hollister Street. Mayer said the family is especially in need of blankets, pillows, food and toiletries.